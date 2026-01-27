News
Hillcrest Country Club Hosting Indoor Golf Tournament
Brian McSweeney
In the midst of cold temperatures and snow, Hillcrest Country Club will be hosting an indoor golf tournament starting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 1.
The tournament will be played using Hillcrest's simulators and will feature Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan.
Entry is $10 per player. Payout for the tournament will be in golf shop credit.
