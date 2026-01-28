Posted: Jan 28, 2026 12:26 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 12:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has appointed Rachel Miller as its new executive director, effective Feb. 9.

Miller joins the Foundation during its 40th anniversary year, bringing more than 16 years of experience in nonprofit management, education and fundraising. In her new role, she will oversee the Foundation’s strategic vision, donor relations and program management.

Board Chairman Chris Batchelder said Miller’s background and community connections make her well suited to lead the organization during a period of growth.

Miller will replace Blair Ellis, who served as the Foundation's first executive director for the past nine years.

Miller previously served as an education specialist for Community Action Resource & Development (CARD) and as executive director and development director for Children’s Musical Theatre in Bartlesville. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Baker University, with coursework focused on education.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and affiliate of the Bartlesville Community Foundation, has supported Bartlesville Public Schools since 1985. The Foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million to the district, funding programs such as teacher grants, Bruins on the Run, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and district initiatives.