Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Area Weather Related Closings

News

Local News

Posted: Jan 29, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 9:39 AM

BCF’s 2026 Scholarship Cycle is Open

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
The clock is ticking for students seeking scholarships from the Bartlesville Community Foudation. 
 
Appearing on KWON's CAR TALK program with Brad Doenges, BCF President Laura Jensen said, "The scholarship window will close on February 28th. Applications must be completed by the student."
 
 Entries will be evaluated by a review committee, and final award decisions will be made by the Bartlesville Community Foundation Board. 
 
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DETAILS
 

« Back to News