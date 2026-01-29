News
Posted: Jan 29, 2026
BCF’s 2026 Scholarship Cycle is Open
Tom Davis
The clock is ticking for students seeking scholarships from the Bartlesville Community Foudation.
Appearing on KWON's CAR TALK program with Brad Doenges, BCF President Laura Jensen said, "The scholarship window will close on February 28th. Applications must be completed by the student."
Entries will be evaluated by a review committee, and final award decisions will be made by the Bartlesville Community Foundation Board.
