Posted: Jan 29, 2026 10:21 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 10:21 AM

Chase Almy

Country firebrand Krislyn Arthurs is back with new music, releasing her latest single "Double Wide" today on all major streaming platforms. The song marks her newest step forward as she continues building momentum beyond the local scene, leaning into the raw, no-frills style that’s helped her stand out in a crowded country landscape.

Arthurs, who’s been carving her name into the Red Dirt and country-rock space with relentless gigging and straight-shooting songwriting, describes “Double Wide” as another snapshot of real life. Gritty, loud, and unapologetically hers. It follows the attention she’s gained for blending modern country attitude with a rock-edged delivery that doesn’t try to clean itself up for radio.

You can check out the single, "Double Wide," HERE.