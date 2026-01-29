News
Nowata Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Sexual Abuse
A Nowata man was sentenced in federal court Thursday after being found guilty by a jury for sexually abusing two teenage girls.
U.S. District Judge John D. Russell ordered 34-year-old Kaleb Scott Smith to serve 19 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Upon his release, Smith will also be required to register as a sex offender.
In November 2025, jurors convicted Smith of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor in Indian Country. Court records show that Smith sexually abused two teenage girls, who were only 13 and 14 years old.
Smith is a member of the Osage Nation and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service at trial. He will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
The Bartlesville Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.
