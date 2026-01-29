Posted: Jan 29, 2026 3:24 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 3:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville has launched the development of a comprehensive Housing Plan to establish a shared community vision and clear steps to address local housing needs.

According to a news release from the city, the plan builds on a Housing Study completed in 2024 and focuses on understanding housing challenges and opportunities for production and preservation.

As part of the effort, city officials are conducting a survey open to all community members, with a focus on stakeholders experienced in housing development, financing and housing-related services. The survey examines how housing projects move forward in Bartlesville and does not address zoning issues, which were covered separately through the Land Development Regulations update.

City officials say the survey feedback will help shape housing strategies and set priorities for implementing the Housing Plan.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY . The survey will be open through Feb. 16.