Posted: Jan 30, 2026 9:09 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

State Senator Julie Daniels, State Representative John B. Kane and State Representative Judd Strom joined us in studio on Friday for our CAPITOL CALL program powered by Phillps 66 on KWON.

Senator Daniels said, " I am working on several bills with other people. I'm going to make us try to make a slight adjustment to the parental choice tax credit, put in a formula that allows the rate, the cap on the on the credits themselves to go up gradually as more people access the program. It doesn't put any more money into it this year.

Daniels added, " l am going to try another criminal justice policy piece on fines and fees trying to reduce the financial burden that some folks have when they come out of prison or if they haven't served time. They still carry that burden of the fines and fees that they owe to the court system. You know, if you're doing child support or you're trying to keep a family together and you've got a job and you can't make ends meet and you've got this burden over here, how how long before you just lose hope of ever getting out from under it and your life just tanks again? We see that happen."

Representative Judd Strom said his entire session this year is devoted to what we spent the last year after the auditor single issue audit last year. Strom said, "We put together a task force and came up with a slate of bills of changes in policy that are hope seek to eliminate a lot of misspending and poor spending choices by your government, the state of Oklahoma.' He added, "A lot of that centers around if you misspend or or abuse the trust of taxpayers with your spending choices, that it won't be looked at as an oopsie anymore to be looked at as a misdemeanor."

State Representative John B. Kane said,"We just signed bills from that all went to our appropriation and budgeting A&B. Just yesterday, Judd and I sat in a room and we started assigning those bills to subcommittees. And what struck me is the number of education bills that have hit A&B. This is just the money bills."