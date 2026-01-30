News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 30, 2026 10:16 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 10:16 AM
Bartlesville City Council to Meet Monday
The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening to discuss a fairly short agenda of items.
The council is expected to award a bid to repair the roof of the Central Fire Station. The lowest bid is from Commercial Roof Solutions of Oklahoma City for just over $156,000. The funding for the repair is from the 2020 general obligation bond.
Additionally, the council will hear a presentation from Community Development Director Larry Curtis and a consultant on land development regulations, as the city continues to update land development code.
The council also has several routine business items under the consent agenda.
Monday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.
