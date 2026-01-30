Posted: Jan 30, 2026 1:51 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man with a history of domestic abuse is facing another criminal charge. Austin McGrane was seen in Washington County Court on Friday on the felony charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

An affidavit states McGrane put his hands around the victim's throat and attempted to choke her. The victim also alleged McGrane bit the left side of her jaw.

Officers did observe red marks on both sides of the victim's neck and a bite mark on the left side of her jaw. This allegedly took place in front of the victim's child, who is two weeks old.