Posted: Jan 30, 2026 1:54 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

A Collinsville man was seen in Washington County District Court on Friday on a criminal charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Jacob Findley allegedly shoved a pregnant woman who has a heart condition.

It is alleged that on Thursday evening the female victim attempted to get their daughter ready for bed, but Findley pulled the daughter away and pushed the victim through a double pane window, which broke.

Findley, who allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol when talking to deputies, admitted to pushing the victim into the window. Furthermore, Findley said he thought he might be going to jail.

When in the home, deputies observed the window panes to be broken and multiple areas in the walls that had been repaired. An affidavit states that the female victim told deputies this was because Findley had punched the wall multiple times.

The victim stated there was a place in the master bedroom that Findley had pushed her that broke the sheetrock. She also alleged Findley had became more aggressive to their daughter, as she had witnessed him hitting their daughter with toys, pillows and other objects.