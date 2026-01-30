Posted: Jan 30, 2026 4:52 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 5:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee has named another employee of the month. For January, the honor goes to Sanitation Driver Terry Chapman after being nominated by several citizens. Each person who nominated Chapman commented on his willingness to engage with children and here is what Brianna McNall had to say:

"He happened to drive by our house this morning on Quail Ridge Road and honked a greeting to the kids both times, which they loved. Then, as I was leaving for work, I saw him on Sooner Park Road, near Adams Boulevard. He was outside his truck talking to a mother and child in their driveway."