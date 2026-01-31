Posted: Jan 31, 2026 7:32 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 7:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a Bartlesville woman.

Donna Jackson was last seen Friday evening leaving her residence with her two dachshunds wearing a blue stocking cap and blue jeans. Jackson is 74 years old, 5-1 and 130 pounds. Jackson has gray hair and gray eyes.