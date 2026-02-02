News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 02, 2026 1:19 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 1:19 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Introduced to New County Ag Educator
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners were introduced Monday to the new agricultural educator from the OSU Extension Service.
Keaton Herrmann began his new role in January.
One of Herrmann's roles will be with Washington County 4-H, guiding and mentoring students through the world of youth agriculture. The OSU Extension Office is in Dewey near Dewey High School and the County Fairgrounds.
