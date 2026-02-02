Posted: Feb 02, 2026 2:53 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 2:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly strangling someone.

18-year-old Kolby Stark was charged on Monday with maiming and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stark allegedly abused the victim from August 2024 to December 2025. According to statements from the victim to authorities, Stark hit the victim and strangled them with his hands.

The victim allegedly stated during a strangulation exam that they allegedly lost consciousness, had difficulty breathing, neck swelling, experienced changes in mental status and felt headaches as a result of the abuse.

Stark will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $30,000.