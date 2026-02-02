Posted: Feb 02, 2026 6:39 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 6:40 PM

Chase Almy

In a notably efficient meeting on February 2, 2026, the Dewey City Council in Oklahoma dispatched routine business matters in just 820 seconds, allowing the body to move quickly through its agenda at Dewey City Hall. The session, which began at 7:00 p.m. according to the city's posted calendar, focused on several key items, with council members demonstrating streamlined decision-making on immediate priorities. This rapid pace on the early portions of the agenda underscored a productive start to the night's proceedings amid ongoing community needs.

Items #4 and #5 on the agenda were tabled until the next meeting due to the absence of the auditor, whose input was required for those discussions. Council members opted to defer deliberation on these matters to ensure proper review and expertise were present, a move aimed at maintaining fiscal responsibility and transparency in municipal operations. The decision reflects the council's commitment to thorough oversight, even as it prioritized other actionable items during the short session.

In positive financial news for public safety, the council approved item #7, allocating $68,000 to refurbish one of the engines for the volunteer fire department. This funding will support essential maintenance and upgrades to keep emergency response equipment in reliable condition, benefiting the community's dedicated volunteer firefighters who serve Dewey residents. The approval highlights ongoing efforts to bolster local fire protection resources in the small northeastern Oklahoma town.