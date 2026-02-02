Posted: Feb 02, 2026 10:55 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 10:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners discussed a lease agreement for the Nowata youth baseball and softball fields. The commissioners voted to cancel the lease of the former owner, Joey Rogers.

The fields are now under the ownership of Devin Hess and Larimey Cox, who made a presentation in front of the commissioners during January's meeting.

The commissioners also discussed and approved new pricing for permits and licenses, publishing bids for maintenance to Nowata Memorial Cemetery and to Nowata Industrial Park, and for an antena to be added at the new water tower.