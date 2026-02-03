Posted: Feb 03, 2026 11:43 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 11:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will be holding a special Valentine's Day event next Thursday. They will be offering a dinner and a movie for any couples interested in learning about the history of Bartlesville.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and a short film will follow. Valentine's Day themed desserts will be served. Guests can also check out the latest exhibit at the museum, "Bartlesville Throughout the Decades."

Tickets cost $17.50 and must be purchased by next Wednesday. Seats are limited. You can purchase tickets by going to the Bartlesville Area History Museum Facebook Page. For more information, you can call 918-338-4290.