Posted: Feb 03, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier this week, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear released a statement regarding immigration and customs enforcement, otherwise known as ICE. In part, Standing Bear had the following to say:

“Police powers must be used lawfully with restraint and professionalism. The Osage Nation maintains clear lines of communication with all law enforcement agencies, federal, state and local. We stand firm with the United States Constitution that states all individuals - American citizens and immigrants, regardless of legal status are guaranteed fundamental rights under the Constitution, including due process, equal protection, freedom of speech and protection against unlawful search and seizure.”

Standing Bear added the Osage Nation Police Department is prepared to intervene should a person’s civil rights be violated within the Osage Nation. Standing Bear added that the Osage Nation Police Department is communicating with federal and state leaders to learn of any ICE activity in the area.