News

Crime

Posted: Feb 04, 2026 3:23 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 3:41 PM

Bartlesville Man on Grand Jury List, Faces Several Charges

Ty Loftis
The Northern District Court of Oklahoma released its federal grand jury A indictment list for February and a Bartlesville man was on that list facing several felony charges. 
 
Willis Gray is charged with a felon being in possession of ammunition, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using or brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. 
 
It is alleged Gray assaulted the victim with a dangerous weapon and discharged a firearm during the crime. 
 
The FBI, Bartlesville Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. 
 

