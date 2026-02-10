Posted: Feb 10, 2026 10:40 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Emergency Management will be holding a Skywarn storm spotting program next Thursday in Pawhuska. This is a free event and is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Training is free and attendees will learn the fundamentals of storm development, identifying factors of what makes a storm severe, how to report that severe weather to authorities and basic severe weather safety.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at 1071 Grandview Lane in Pawhuska. For additional information, you can call 918-287-5225.