Posted: Mar 24, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday, one of the largest energy companies in the nation made donations to organizations across Osage County. The aim of the check presentations was to help first responders, assist in disaster relief and educate the youth in agriculture education.

These check presentations occurred at the Hominy Fire Department, Barnsdall Lighthouse Family Worship Center and the Pawhuska FFA Building.