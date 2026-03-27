Posted: Mar 27, 2026 5:26 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 5:26 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show comes to Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College today, Friday, March 27th, and continues through Saturday, March 28th. The event is presented by Bartlett Co-op.

Visitors will find a wide variety of vendors showcasing the best in farm and ranch equipment, as well as landscaping and home remodeling professionals.

Food will be available for purchase, and kids can enjoy the bounce houses. The Inter-State Farm & Home Show also features great door prizes, including a chance to win a Branson getaway and $500 in cash each day.