News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 27, 2026 1:47 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 1:47 PM
Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
At that meeting, there will be consideration to sign a services agreement with American Fidelity to continue employer services. The Board will also consider signing an engagement letter with Turner and Associates for the 2025 financial statements and a report for the educational facilities authority.
The Board will also vote to go into executive session to discuss the Osage County Nutrition Program.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
« Back to News