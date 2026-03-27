Posted: Mar 27, 2026 1:47 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be consideration to sign a services agreement with American Fidelity to continue employer services. The Board will also consider signing an engagement letter with Turner and Associates for the 2025 financial statements and a report for the educational facilities authority.

The Board will also vote to go into executive session to discuss the Osage County Nutrition Program.