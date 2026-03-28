Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turnout at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with 100 participating vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

Anthony Rice, Joe Smith, SL Parks and Robert Kriebel won prizes from Shelter Insurance

4 Passes to Stafford Air & Space Museum won by Victoria Mowry of Caney

Family four pack to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge & Great Passion Play in Eurekas Springs, AR won by Ashley McDaniel and John Vest

4 Tickets to The Duttons & Where Jesus Walked and Comedy Jamboree in Branson won by Cameron McKee of Bartlesville

8 Tickets to Kansas City Zoo won by Craig Newby of Coffeyville

6 Tickets to Oklahoma City Zoo won by Larry Phillips of Dearing

Branson Vacation Package including hotel stays from Myer Hotel Properties won by Abby Uncapher

And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won Sandra McDow

Day two will begin Saturday Morning at 8:30 a.m. at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College and end at 4 p.m. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats, this a must visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, and Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener. There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including one more $500 cash prize, tickets to Branson shows, Oklahoma City Attractions, Kansas City Zoo and more!