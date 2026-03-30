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Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 30, 2026 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 10:03 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Appoint Treasurer
Brian McSweeney
The Board of Nowata County Commissioners approved the appointment of a county treasurer Monday morning.
Michaela Lowe has been appointed to replace current Treasurer Rachel Marrs, who will resign from her position effective April 10. The appointment keeps the position filled until a new treasurer is elected.
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle, Vice Chairman Brandon Wesson and County Clerk Kay Spurgeon discussed the process of a temporary treasurer.
Marrs formally announced her resignation during a board meeting on March 16.
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