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Woolaroc
Posted: Mar 31, 2026 12:22 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 12:23 PM
Woolaroc Hosting Traders Encampment Next Weekend
Ty Loftis
Woolaroc will be hosting the Spring Traders Encampment from Thursday, April 9 through Saturday, April 11. This is a camp hosted by actors who re-create a historic settlement from the 1840s.
This exhibit is open to the public and guests are encouraged to walk through the Preserve where they will see competitons of that time period taking place. No additional fees will be added on to your general admission park fee. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
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