Posted: Apr 03, 2026 2:37 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 9:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

Severe weather is possible Friday evening with moderate levels of wind gusts, hail and flooding, especially in areas that saw heavy rain Wednesday evening.

An organized set of storms is expected to impact western Osage County to the east starting at 7 p.m.

Overnight into Saturday, heavier rains are expected in Southeastern Oklahoma before a coldfront moves in. Temperatures Saturday morning range between the upper 40s and low 50s for the listening area.