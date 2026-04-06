Posted: Apr 06, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

In 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department launched a fund to help local governments partner with tribes. Counties had to apply for the grant. Some were eligible, others weren't. One such county that was eligible was Osage County and County Clerk Christina Talburt informed the Board of how much grant money remained during Monday's meeting.