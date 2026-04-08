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Osage County
Posted: Apr 08, 2026 12:29 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 12:29 PM
Osage County Free Dump Day Coming Up
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Free Dump Day is taking place on Saturday, April 25. All county-wide shops will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to drop off any items that you no longer need. Shops are located in Skiatook, Barnsdall, Shidler, Pawhuska, Hominy, Foraker, Ponca City, Fairfax, McCord and Avant.
Items that will be accepted include tires, wood, brush, mattresses, household appliances, passenger tires and furniture. Household trash, hazardous waste, paint or other harmful chemicals and trash from contractors won't be accepted.
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