News
Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 16, 2026 12:31 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 12:31 PM
Oklahoma Union School Job Openings
Brian McSweeney
Oklahoma Union School is seeking applicants for a handful of positions.
Full-time positions include director of operations and maintenance, grounds maintenance worker, elementary administrative assistant, middle school teacher, family and consumer sciences teacher and a custodian.
Other positions available include transportation director, bus drivers and a food service manager.
« Back to News