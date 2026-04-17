Posted: Apr 17, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a fairly routine agenda.

The commissioners are expected to discuss payment card purchases, allocate alcoholic beverage taxes and approve two standard reports.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss payments for the Twin Bridges Replacement Project and for relocation of utilities for the Saunders Creek bridge project.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.