Posted: Apr 21, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 9:47 AM

Chase Almy

State lawmakers have decided severe weather and kids in cabins might require a plan. Sen. Ally Seifried is advancing House Bill 1675, which sailed through the Senate Rules Committee and now moves on for full Senate consideration. The bill would require overnight youth camps and outdoor programs to file detailed emergency action plans with their county emergency management office. “Winging it” during a tornado won't cut it anymore.

The proposed plans would spell out exactly what camp staff should do when Oklahoma does its usual impression of a disaster movie. We’re talking tornadoes, flash floods, wildfires, high winds, you know, a standard Tuesday. Camps would need to outline how they monitor weather, where kids go when things get ugly, how evacuations work, and how everyone reconnects afterward. The legislation comes after a tragedy at a Texas summer camp last year, which prompted states like Oklahoma to reevaluate how well camps deal with actual emergencies.

While many camps already have some form of emergency planning, the bill aims to make sure those plans aren’t just buried in a dusty binder next to the bug spray. Under HB 1675, camps would conduct site-specific hazard assessments, identify structural weaknesses, and figure out safe shelter and evacuation routes. Staff would also get annual training on emergency procedures, which feels like a reasonable upgrade from crossing fingers and watching the sky. Seifried says the goal is to have fewer surprises when the weather turns dangerous, and more kids making it home from camp with nothing worse than a bad sunburn and questionable campfire memories.