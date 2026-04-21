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Osage County
Posted: Apr 21, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 2:39 PM
Osage Co. Still Looking for Courthouse Mainteance Provider
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was hope the Board would have a lawn maintenance provider to take care of the courthouse, annex building and Old Matthew's House.
District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said when they originally went out for bid, things weren't worded properly, therefore he thought it would be best to re-bid the project.
The Board did make the decision to re-bid the project. Also at Monday's meeting, there were two utility permits signed for district two and one utility permit signed for district one.
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