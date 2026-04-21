Posted: Apr 21, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was hope the Board would have a lawn maintenance provider to take care of the courthouse, annex building and Old Matthew's House.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said when they originally went out for bid, things weren't worded properly, therefore he thought it would be best to re-bid the project.