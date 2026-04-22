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Posted: Apr 22, 2026 9:10 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 9:10 AM
BHS Boasts 3 Academic All-Staters
Tom Davis
Bartlesville High School boasts three Academic All-Staters. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, La Donna Chancellor announced Jackson Boudreaux, Adit Paul, and Griffen Salernno as the honorees.
Since the award program’s inception in 1987, Jackson, Adit, and Griffin are the 82nd, 83rd, and 84th seniors from Bartlesville High School to earn the recognition.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based scholarship, honor cord, and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 39th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 2, at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
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