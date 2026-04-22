Posted: Apr 22, 2026 9:10 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School boasts three Academic All-Staters. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, La Donna Chancellor announced Jackson Boudreaux, Adit Paul, and Griffen Salernno as the honorees.

Since the award program’s inception in 1987, Jackson, Adit, and Griffin are the 82nd, 83rd, and 84th seniors from Bartlesville High School to earn the recognition.