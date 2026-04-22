Posted: Apr 22, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

The suspect in Monday's shooting in Dewey made an appearance in Washington County District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

20-year-old Stephan Tre Powell, of Dewey, was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting 20-year-old Chance Smith. Find the full story here.