Posted: Apr 22, 2026 2:27 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's school board meeting was delayed a week after being unable to form a quorum last week. On Tuesday, Travis Jensen was sworn in as the newest school board member. They also hired Patrick McCarty to be the new elementary school principal.

Superintendent Chris Tanner also talks about a contract they signed with Rise Therapy LLC, a business specializing in speech services, for the 2026-2027 school year.