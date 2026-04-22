Posted: Apr 22, 2026 2:40 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 2:40 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Washington County jury awarded a woman more than $2.7 million in damages after she fell during a 2022 ceremony at Bartlesville's Hilton Garden Inn and the hotel requests a new trial.

Tina Greer was inducted into the Bartlesville Sports Commission Hall of Fame during an event at the hotel in 2022. While Greer was being inducted along with her teammates from the 1982 College High School softball team, she reportedly stepped backward and fell off the stage. The fall resulted in a complex leg fracture just above Greer's ankle.

Attorneys representing Greer filed a lawsuit in 2024 alleging negligence against the Bartlesville Sports Commission, the Hilton Garden Inn and a vendor who installed the stage and back curtain.

The sports commission and the vendor were later dropped from the lawsuit.

Following a March 2026 trial, jurors found the hotel was negligent, resulting in a $2.6 million award for actual damages and $150,000 in punitive damages.

The case had been sealed from public view until recently. The damage award is the largest tort judgment in Washington County history.

Attorneys representing the Hilton Garden Inn filed a motion Tuesday, requesting a new trial. They claim Greer's attorneys made prejudicial statements, which tainted the case. They also claim jury misconduct, as one of the jurors may have personally known Greer.