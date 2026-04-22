Posted: Apr 22, 2026 6:15 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 6:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

The proposed sports betting bill in the Oklahoma legislature failed to pass the Senate on Wednesday by a 27-21 vote.

House Bill 1047, spearheaded by Representative Ken Lutrell and Senator Bill Coleman, would authorize in-person wagering at tribal casinos and create a framework for legal sports betting in Oklahoma.

The News on 6 reports that lawmakers who voted against the bill say tax contributions would be too small compared to the cost of addiction.

HB 1047 has gained support from state universities, a supermajority of tribes with the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The bill needs just four more votes to pass legislation.

Sen. Coleman and Rep. Luttrell have announced a plan to move forward with a new version of the bill. Sen. Coleman has captured the bill, meaning he has three days to reconsider the vote.