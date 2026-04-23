Posted: Apr 23, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 11:10 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School presents the musical Grease from May 1-3, 2026, at the BHS Fine Arts Center, 1700 Hillcrest Dr, Bartlesville, featuring performances on May 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BHS student cast members Alana Jackson, Eli Swanson, Laney Daniels, Riker Burch, Presley Osborn and Jackson Miller, said there will be 4-shows with 2 casts.

Grease is a 1950s-set musical following Rydell High’s senior class, focusing on the romance between greaser Danny Zuko and "good girl" Sandy Dumbrowski. Amidst peer pressure, cliques, and iconic rock 'n' roll numbers, Danny and Sandy navigate high school life, culminating in both transforming to fit each other's worlds.

Dates: May 1, May 2, and May 3, 2026

May 1 - 7:30 and May 2 - 2:00 - Greased Lightning Cast

May 2 - 7:30 and May 3 - 2:00 - Summer Nights Cast

(plan to see both)

Online ticket purchases can be picked up at the Box Office an hour before each show