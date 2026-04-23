Posted: Apr 23, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

After a three-day jury trial, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict convicting a Vinita man after he raped a 16-year-old in November 2025.

Garret Lee Monroe, 37, of Vinita and a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe of Wyoming, was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force in Indian Country.

The details of the case are graphic.

Court dockets show that Monroe is a prior felon and was previously convicted of serious offenses, including assault and battery on an officer, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and robbery. When Monroe was sentenced in 2007 for robbery, he was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections, with 16 years suspended. Monroe did not comply with the terms of his release. His suspended sentence was revoked. The court docket shows that he was released seven months prior to the rape.

The FBI, the Vinita Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tulsa Police Department investigated the case.