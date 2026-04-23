Posted: Apr 23, 2026 10:45 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

An injury collision involving a juvenile took place in Osage County on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred on a county road near Sand Springs.

A 10-year old juvenile was driving a 125 cc ATV and had a 47-year old male riding behind him. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it re-entered the roadway. The front tire struck the road edge, causing the driver to lose control of the ATV. Both the driver and passenger fell off the vehicle.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.