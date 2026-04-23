Posted: Apr 23, 2026 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 1:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata has partnered with Waste Connections in Bartlesville to offer monthly bulky waste pickup for residents.

Residents can contact city hall directly at 918-273-3538 to schedule their pickup. The program costs $10 per item that is picked up.

A full breakdown of what items can and cannot be picked up along with program costs and requirements can be found here.