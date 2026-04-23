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Nowata County News
Posted: Apr 23, 2026 1:49 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 1:49 PM
City of Nowata Announces Bulky Waste Pickup Program
Brian McSweeney
The City of Nowata has partnered with Waste Connections in Bartlesville to offer monthly bulky waste pickup for residents.
Residents can contact city hall directly at 918-273-3538 to schedule their pickup. The program costs $10 per item that is picked up.
A full breakdown of what items can and cannot be picked up along with program costs and requirements can be found here.
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