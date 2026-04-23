Posted: Apr 23, 2026 2:12 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 2:12 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Bartlesville announces that work is progressing on the 20,000 square-foot hangar project at Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

The project, worth $5.4 million, is being funded by $2.38 million from the Oklahoma Aerospace and Aeronautics Commission with the remaining $3.02 million funded by the Bartlesville Development Authority.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026.