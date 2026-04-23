Posted: Apr 23, 2026 3:32 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

A resolution has been signed by Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear expanding access to higher education for Osage Nation students at the University of Tulsa.

Thanks to a memorandum of understanding, Osage Nation students who are eligible will get a discount on tuition when enrolling at the school through the 2030-2031 academic year. Osage Nation Education Department Mary Wildcat had the following to say about finding ways for students to be successful:

"We are grateful to the University of Tulsa for partnering with us in such a meaningful way to expand access to exceptional academic opportunities at TU. This partnership represents more than access. It creates pathways, transforms futures and strengthens opportunities for our students."