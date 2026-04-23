Posted: Apr 23, 2026 7:35 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 7:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Barnsdall High School senior Lainey Tarwater has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for April, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Tarwater has balanced school activities, athletics and career-focused experiences. A longtime competitor in rodeo, she advanced beyond the high school level to compete in the American Cowboys Rodeo Association, where she earned Rookie of the Year honors at the organization’s finals earlier this year.

“Rodeo has been a really great part of my life,” Tarwater said. “It’s given me so many opportunities and I’ve met some of my best friends through it.”

At school, Tarwater has held multiple leadership roles, including serving as FFA president during her sophomore and junior years after serving as treasurer as a freshman. She is also student body president and has been active in student council throughout high school.

Her involvement extends to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Honor Society and gifted and talented programs. In addition, Tarwater is completing an internship at a veterinary clinic in Collinsville, gaining hands-on experience in animal care.

Tarwater said community service has been a priority, citing volunteer work through school organizations and her church, Barnsdall Baptist Church. She has helped distribute food through local efforts, supported recovery work following a tornado and assisted cleanup efforts alongside her family.

“I just try to do as much as I can to give back to the community I love,” she said.

Tarwater has been accepted to Oklahoma State University, where she plans to major in animal science on a pre-veterinary track and minor in equine enterprise management. She hopes to attend veterinary school and eventually open a therapeutic equine swim facility.