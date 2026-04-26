Posted: Apr 26, 2026 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 12:39 PM

Tom Davis

A 72-year-old Bartlesville man died Saturday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in Osage County. The collision occurred around 5:21 p.m. on State Highway 10, about 0.9 miles west of County Road 3011.

According to the OHP report, the driver was traveling eastbound when the vehicle failed to negotiate a աջ curve, left the roadway, and traveled about 90 feet before striking a t-post and barbed wire fence.

Authorities believe the driver may have experienced a medical incident prior to the crash. The individual’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No passengers were in the vehicle.