Posted: Apr 27, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 9:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County government has a new website address, but the content remains the same.

Over the weekend, county officials shut down the longtime address of countycourthouse.org and migrated to washingtoncountyok.gov.

The new website address replaces the one used for more than 25 years. The former email addresses for county officials will forward messages to the new addresses for the next 30 days.