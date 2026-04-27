Posted: Apr 27, 2026 9:59 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 11:20 AM

Tom Davis

Music with a Mission: Gracefest Returns to Downtown Bartlesville for this 6th Cristian music concert on Saturday, May 9, 2026, starting at 6:00 PM (Mother’s Day weekend).

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Keith and Christy McPhail with B the Light invited everyone the this free event at Tower Center Unity Square (The Green) in downtown Bartlesville. And, if it rains, the event will move indoors to the Bartlesville Community Center.

Keith announced the Headlining Artist as National recording artist Stars Go Dim (direct from Nashville). There will also be great performances by Kandis Eddleman and students from Everette Music Studio. Keith said, " You won't to miss Gracefest on the Green as it is now recognized as the largest outdoor concert in Bartlesville, drawing approximately 1,800 people last year."

Christy said, "It's great family fun. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, let the kids play while you enjoy the show." Christy also explained that while the concert is free, it is the mission's biggest fundraiser of the year. Donations will be accepted. A portion of the proceeds for on-site food trucks benefits the mission. You can also purchase official event merchandise (hats, shirts, and canvas bags made in-house) that will go to support the mission.

Sponsors for Gracefest on the Green including Sutterfield Financial Group, Kimberley Family Foundation, Mission Roofing, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, and many others.

Visit the Be The Light Mission website or Facebook page to join the monthly giving plan-- the $20/month partnership to help "keep the lights on."

Greacefest on the Green is a night for families to relax, enjoy high-quality music, and support neighbors working to "break the cycle" of homelessness in Bartlesville.

Impact of the Mission: