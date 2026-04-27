Posted: Apr 27, 2026 11:52 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 11:52 AM

Chase Almy

A Skiatook man learned the hard way that typing threats from your couch isn’t a protected hobby. A federal jury in Tulsa convicted 26-year-old Logan Christopher Murfin after he decided X (formerly known as Twitter) was the perfect place to post repeated threats about shooting and killing federal ICE agents. Turns out, federal law enforcement does read the internet and they don't like being threatened.

Murfin was found guilty on ten counts total, including threatening to assault and murder federal officers and using interstate communications to issue threats. According to evidence presented at trial, Homeland Security Investigations flagged his posts back in October 2025, which included multiple calls to, as Murfin put it "gun down” agents. Investigators traced the account, operating under the username “Azulenq ” right back to Murfin’s home in Skiatook. After Murfin's arrest, he reportedly admitted he was angry and, in Murfin's own words, “pissed off,” which, is not a legally recognized defense strategy.

Prosecutors didn’t exactly mince words about the outcome, emphasizing that threatening federal agents isn’t something that gets shrugged off. Murfin, who had been out on bond before trial, was taken into custody immediately after the guilty verdict and now awaits sentencing. The case serves as a reminder that posting violent threats online isn’t activism, it’s evidence.