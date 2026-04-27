Posted: Apr 27, 2026 12:28 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 12:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

In other business, the board rescinded the approval of bids to be let in regards to equipment for road construction and immediately after dropped the item.

The commissioners passed resolutions for an investment policy, designate banks as county depositories and opened bids for hot mix/hot lay, cold patch asphalth and the loading and hauling of miscellaneous road materials.